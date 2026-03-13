Kitty Sullivan’s celebrates International Women’s Day in Astoria with 5K and female entrepreneurs

The front view of Kitty Sullivan’s, a female-owned sports bar in Astoria, surrounded by attendees and vendors at the International Women’s Day celebration.

Western Queens honored women who run the world — one small business at a time.

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 8, Kitty Sullivan’s, a female-owned sports bar, marked International Women’s Day with a picturesque 5K run/walk through Astoria Park, which set the stage for a vibrant women-led vendor marketplace.

The intersection of the Astoria venue came alive with energetic buzz from runners, walkers and community members, celebrating the empowering occasion — all while raising proceeds for PowerPlay NYC, a nonprofit organization that champions girls’ participation in sports and leadership development.

The sports bar, located at 27-01 23 rd Ave., served as a platform for women-owned businesses to connect with attendees while promoting their products and services. Ashley Dean, the entrepreneur behind Apartment 3R, a client service committed to highlighting small businesses, hosted her third annual International Women’s Day celebration at the bar in recognition of female empowerment, neighborhood connection and business advancement.

The vendors represented at the celebration were Goodhart Physical Therapy, Mystic Embers Ceramics, Monarch Chiropractic of Queens, Magic Touch Organizing, Walking Queens, Off the Track Astoria, NYC HERizons, V’ Aronel Skincare, Jazzercise Astoria, Girl Scouts of America, Camp Vikbase, Tipsy Scoop and Lagree.

When asked what International Women’s Day meant to her, Dean shared that it involves acknowledging the substantial contributions women make to their communities.

“[It means] recognizing that women do amazing things no matter where they are in their lives, like within a chapter, and just bringing women together to celebrate,” said Dean.

Reflecting on her mission to support small businesses, Dean felt proud to advocate for small businesses amid an unstable economy.

“I think right now, it’s harder more than ever to be a small business with the cost of living and tariffs and everything,” Dean shared. “So it’s really great to give people the platform to come out and be able to showcase their talents.”

After being inquired by Dean to reserve the space for the celebration, Tricia Rowan, the owner of Kitty Sullivan’s, felt honored. She welcomed the chance to support women-owned businesses and resonated with the message behind International Women’s Day — strengthening the role of women in all corners of personal and professional life.

Rowan described the bar’s striking logo as a tribute to her family lineage of resilient women. As a mother of three daughters, and a granddaughter, she supports the growing popularity of women’s sports.

“It’s just great seeing women’s sports [taking] off and seeing this avenue alone with five different women-owned businesses,” Rowan noted. “Years ago, you never would have seen five of them on two blocks.”

The owner added that Kitty Sullivan’s will become an official venue for several women’s professional sports teams, as described in last year’s story with QNS. Rowan has reached out for partnerships to further promote the sports bar as a premier spot for women’s sports fans. With the increased momentum for recreational women-centered spaces, Kitty Sullivan’s is paving the way for upcoming women’s sports bars across the city.

Introducing the women entrepreneurs of the Queens business scene

The featured small business owners at the International Women’s Day celebration signaled their appreciation for the bar’s unwavering support.

Dr. Lauren DiGiovanni, the owner and founder of Monarch Chiropractic of Queens, connected the mission of her health clinic, where she focuses on nervous system care through holistic treatment, with the community-conscious event.

“When you’re the healthiest, you lean towards wanting to be with your community. When you’re unhealthy, you tend to isolate yourself,” Dr. Giovanni shared. “And I believe that is in direct relation to the health of your nervous system.”

Dr. Giovanni added that celebrating and uplifting women in the business sphere is a significant aspect of the event.

“I think something that’s so important with feminine energy is collaboration. Not just going in and getting a job done, but going in and creating a relationship,” Dr. Giovanni noted. “And not only just rising as one business, one woman, but rising them together.”

To further sharpen treatments, Monarch Chiropractic Queens is currently using a technique called Network Spinal Care, an innovative approach to the body’s recovery process. According to Dr. Giovanni, research shows that a healthy nervous system leads to healthier choices, including those for improved lung capacity.

As the founder of Walking Queens, an Astoria-based club dedicated to movement, Madeline, who declined to share her last name, aimed to motivate locals to make new connections through four relaxing neighborhood strolls every month. On Sundays, the group unwinds at cafés to support small businesses in the area.

Regarding the celebration, Madeline commented on her core values of neighborhood connection through a “very organic, free-flowing” space.

“It’s always important to build a connection in a community, especially during a sport like walking,” Madeline said.

For more information about upcoming community events, visit Apartment 3R’s Instagram account.