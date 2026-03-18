Sen. Liu endorses incumbent Rep. Grace Meng in 2026 election

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng was endorsed by State Sen. John Liu, a longtime partner in Queens politics, in the 2026 election.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng’s re-election campaign for New York’s 6th Congressional District received the endorsement of the State Sen. John Liu — the first Asian American to serve in the New York City Council and New York State Senate, as well as hold citywide office in the state.

Meng, the incumbent, is being challenged by Chuck Park, former U.S. diplomat recently backed by the New York Progressive Action Network, and U.S. Army veteran Yan Xiong in the Democratic primary this June.

According to a news release from Meng’s office, Liu’s endorsement underscores Rep. Meng’s commitment to Queens and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Liu and Meng have maintained a close partnership over the years, enabling them to coordinate federal, state and city resources for projects that deeply impact the communities they represent.

“John is an inspiration to me and to so many others across this city,” Meng said. “His unshakable courage and steadfast leadership have opened the door for so many to follow in his footsteps and shown us what it means to serve the public. I am deeply proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together and incredibly grateful for his support.”

The news release said Liu and Meng have centered local Queens priorities across all levels of government, bringing attention and directing funding to Flushing, Bayside and across all neighborhoods in their respective districts.

“Representative Meng’s leadership centers on people and does not get diluted by political games,” Liu said. “She improves her constituents’ lives by listening to their concerns and delivering tangible solutions, and is always present for community problems and festivities alike.”

Over the last decade, Liu said, Meng has reshaped Queens and catapulted it into national prominence by investing in its people.

As the first Asian-American Congress Member from New York, he continued, Meng has been a leading voice and fighter for AAPIs across the country during a period of animus and scapegoating.

“We need Grace Meng more than ever, and I am proud and honored to support her bid for re-election,” Liu said.

According to the news release, Liu’s endorsement represents a growing coalition of Queens leaders from across the Democratic political spectrum coming together to support Meng, who has served in Congress since 2013.