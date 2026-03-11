Maspeth man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder at Roosevelt Avenue bus stop after night of drinking in 2022: DA

A Maspeth man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for stabbing a fellow bar patron to death at this Woodside bus stop on Roosevelt Avenue and 69th Street in September 2022.

A Maspeth man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Wednesday for stabbing a 55-year-old man to death at a Roosevelt Avenue bus stop in Woodside after a night of drinking in September 2022.

Olmedo Osorio, 50, of 52nd Avenue, was convicted by a jury in Queens Supreme Court of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. The jury deliberated for just three hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on Sept. 19, 2022, at around 1:45 a.m., Osorio and the victim, Freddy Jimenez of Woodside, were both drinking in the old Pasiones Sports Bar at 40-04 69th St., two doors south of Roosevelt Avenue. Osorio ordered a beer but did not have enough cash to pay for it. Bar staff told him he could have the beer but then he had to leave afterward. Instead, Osorio attempted to order another drink at around 2:19 a.m. and was told by the bar manager to leave the premises. Osorio and Jimenez did not interact with one another while they were inside the bar.

Osorio finally left the pub at 2:38 a.m. and walked to a bus stop at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 69th Street, steps away from the 69th Street-Fisk Avenue station on the 7 line, and he sat down. Osorio noticed Jimenez as he left the bar and the two exchanged words. Jimenez crossed the street and approached Osorio who stood up and pushed the victim. A physical altercation ensued and Osorio brandished a knife and stabbed Jimenez seven times before fleeing the scene and discarding the bloody knife behind a nearby house.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and discovered Jimenez with stab wounds. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where he was pronounced dead later that morning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Jimenez suffered seven stab wounds, one of which penetrated his heart and caused his death.

“After drinking at a local bar and unable to pay his tab, this defendant got into a fight with 55-year-old Freddy Jimenez and stabbed him seven times at a nearby bus stop,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “This was a senseless act that will leave a lasting impact on the victim’s family and friends.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Mary Bejarano sentenced Osorio to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

“Today’s sentencing will not restore Mr, Jimenez’s life but hopefully his loved ones have a sense of resolution that justice has been served,” Katz said.