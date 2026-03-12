Marilyn Monroe fans can enjoy a selection of the iconic star’s films with some New York flair at a special weekend screening of some of her timeless films set in New York City at the Museum of the Moving Image next month.

The museum, located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria, is stepping into Old Hollywood for a weekend with one of the era’s most glamorous stars to celebrate her centenary including screenings on April 11 and 12, a book talk and panel discussions on the myth, the image, and the reality of Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe, born Norma Jean Mortenson, was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1926 and became one of the most successful actresses of her time, earning top billing for a decade. She starred in hits such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, Niagara, The Misfits, and many more. The blonde bombshell was just as known for her acting chops as for her sex appeal, and one of the most iconic images of her is the photo of Monroe standing over a subway grate in NYC in a white dress, taken by legendary photographer and lifelong New Yorker Sam Shaw.

In light of this special NYC connection, ACC Art Books, which published Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs by Sam Shaw, will highlight Shaw’s words and photographs, offering newly discovered correspondence and never-before-seen, digitally remastered photographs from the original 1940s–1960s archival material. The book includes behind-the-scenes photos from The Seven Year Itch, candid images of her on the streets of NYC and much more. As part of the program, Melissa Stevens, Shaw’s granddaughter, will join film scholar Imogen Sara Smith of The Criterion Collection for a special discussion on Monroe, including her legacy, her image and the reality behind the larger-than-life star.

The event begins with a screening of The Seven Year Itch, one of her most popular films, on Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m., followed by a conversation with Stevens and Smith. Next, fans can enjoy a screening of How to Marry a Millionaire, a romantic comedy starring Monroe and fellow Hollywood stars Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall, on Saturday, April 11, at 4 p.m. The weekend will wrap with a screening of Don’t Bother to Knock on Sunday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m. showing a different side of Monroe’s acting ability in this thriller adapted from a suspense novel titled Mischief. The films featured, all set in Manhattan, lets fans enjoy different sides of the star in these films, from comedy to suspense, with a touch of old Hollywood and New York glamour.

Whether guests are fans of Monroe or are exploring her work for the first time, the weekend of screenings is an event that brings all ages together in the theater.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the screenings, visit their website.