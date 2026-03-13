In Astoria and Long Island City, a unique spirit of entrepreneurship thrives, rooted in community and connection. From makers markets that provide a platform for local artists to business owners finding ways to boost fellow businesses and connect with the community, many individuals contribute to the neighborhood’s vibrant character.

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious visitor, these pillars of the local scene exemplify what it means to build a business with soul in Astoria and Long Island City.

Nicole Panettieri, The Brass Owl

Nicole Panettieri is the owner of The Brass Owl, which has been part of Astoria since it first opened 11 years ago. The store, which sells clothing, jewelry, and many other items, has provided more than a place to get unique gifts and accessories; it’s also a space for local entrepreneurs and makers to sell their products, host pop-up shops, and hear business advice. Panettieri has been very involved in giving back to the community she lives and owns a business in, and is also the co-director of the Ditmars Merchant Association, which hosts Astoria-Ditmars Restaurant Week, along with other efforts to boost small businesses and bring events to the community. She is the organizer of Shop Small Astoria, a shop small crawl in the neighborhood, and is a small business professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, as well as an advocate with the National Retail Federation.

Robert Duffy, Queens Craft Brigade

Robert Duffy founded Queens Craft Brigade nearly a decade ago in 2017, at a time when platforms for local makers and artists were not as abundant as they are today in the neighborhood. The makers market offers more than just a space for vendors to sell their work; it also builds connections and community among fellow artists and locals from the neighborhood. The monthly meet-ups offer something to look forward to throughout the season, from holiday markets to Halloween, and Pride month, to name a few. The platform has given makers the ability to grow and expand their businesses while bringing something fun and uplifting to the area.

Projekt NYC

Projekt NYC is a non-profit organization based in Astoria, founded by Ted Psahos, dedicated to empowering middle school and high school students in the area through community service, creative expression, and civic engagement. The group offers internships, youth-led contests, volunteer opportunities, and events like the Tween and Teen Maker’s Market, giving young entrepreneurs and creators a platform to showcase and sell their work, learn more about entrepreneurship, and connect with the community while gaining experience running their own businesses.

Malikah

Malikah is a non-profit organization based in Astoria, founded by Rana Abdelhamid, a fellow Queens resident. The group offers a range of services to combat gender and hate-based violence, with resources such as self-defense training, mutual aid, and events such as the NYC Eid Festival Market, which gives a range of small owned businesses and makers the opportunity to show and sell their products while providing a space to celebrate Eid. They also host events such as the Ramadan Night Market, as well as grocery distribution and other initiatives to connect with the community.