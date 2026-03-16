Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League recap of second week of March 2026 season

The Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League had several exciting games in the second week of its March 2026 season.

The Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League wrapped up the second week of the current season with three games each on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.

Saturday’s first game, which was in the Junior Division, was a thriller between the Thunder and the Jets, with the Thunder winning 2-1.

The second game of Saturday was the first of two from the Mites Division. The Cardinals and Dolphins ended regulation tied at 4-4. Harvey Zhao scored multiple goals in the game for the Cardinals. Additionally, Johnny Cannetti scored his first-ever goal with the Cardinals. The game went to a shootout, with the Cardinals emerging with the 2-0 shootout victory. In the third and final game from Saturday, the Hit Men beat the Hawks.

Sunday’s Junior Division game saw the Thunder Trucks win over the Squirrels, keeping their perfect season alive.

The first Mites Division game from Sunday featured another team remaining undefeated. The Hitmen beat the Tigers 5-2, moving to 4-0 so far this season.

A day after their shootout loss, the Dolphins rebounded Sunday with a win over the Hawks. The victory moved them into second place in the division standings.

In addition to strong performances from Harvey Zhao and Johnny Cannetti, the weekend also featured great play from Jack Pogozelski, who scored 11 goals and tallied 4 assists in four games played across both divisions.

While the season may have just begun, many players have already started to excite the fans with their talent and intensity.