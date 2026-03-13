EXCLUSIVE: Woodhaven’s Neir’s Tavern targeted in attempted burglary, owner announces ‘Small Business Safety Summit’

A screenshot of the four masked perpetrators attempting to break through one of the doors.

On Wednesday, March 4, a security breach was captured on surveillance footage, showing four masked individuals attempting to break into Neir’s Tavern, located at 87-48 78th St. in Woodhaven, at approximately 1:31 a.m., as Loycent Gordon, the owner, exclusively shared with QNS.

In response to the attempted burglary, Gordon announces a plan, titled the “Small Business Safety Summit,” for a coordinated neighborhood initiative to improve public safety in south Queens.

After a 25-minute effort to force open the door with a crowbar, the burglars triggered the alarm at 1:56 a.m. and fled the area in an unknown direction. Gordon confirmed that the burglary resulted in over $7,300 in damages. The cost breakdown for calculating the damages was also explained — $700 to repair the side door and $300 to renovate the main entrance. The necessary upgrades cost an additional $6,300 for an improved security system.

This act follows what is described as “a pattern of increasing criminal boldness,” including a catalytic converter theft Gordon claimed to have witnessed near the saloon in broad daylight on Friday, Feb. 13, and intervened, causing the criminals to speed off in a black van.

The owner emphasized that the $6,300 security overhaul is not simply a repair, but a strategic investment to protect the 196-year-old landmark amid economic instability.

“Everywhere, small businesses are currently being squeezed out of business,” said Gordon. “On one side, we are battling mounting operational costs. On the other, we are facing an increasingly bold criminal element. We are choosing to fortify Neir’s Tavern because this institution belongs to the community, and its safety is non-negotiable.”

For the inaugural Small Business Safety Summit, Gordon aims to curb criminal activity by inviting Woodhaven business owners, community organizations and the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct to focus on “systemic safety solutions rather than isolated complaints,” with a date and location to be shared in the coming weeks. The main objective is to bridge the gap between safety technology in small businesses (e.g., cameras, alarms) and NYPD response.

Gordon added that members of the Neir’s Tavern Ambassadors Club encouraged him to share the news publicly.

“By hosting this summit, we are ensuring that no small business owner in Queens feels they have to face these challenges alone. When we share intelligence and resources, the community wins,” Gordon shared.

Alongside civic leaders, the community organizations and small businesses that are slated to participate in the summit are Pop’s Cocina, Dexter Wine and Spirits, Schmidt’s Candy, the Woodhaven BID, the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Queens Community Board 9 and more.

With the upcoming summit, the owner remains hopeful that sharing his experience will inspire neighbors to prevent further quality-of-life complications.

“Transparency is our best tool for deterrence,” said Gordon.

For upcoming details on the Small Business Safety Summit, visit their website.