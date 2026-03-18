What’s new at Citi Field in 2026? Mets unveil new and returning food and features for upcoming season

With Opening Day just over a week away, the New York Mets on Wednesday showed off several notable features that those who visit Citi Field can enjoy this year.

After Citi Field set an attendance record in the 2025 season, ballpark operations is optimistic that additional upcoming events and new food options as diverse as the borough of Queens can help make sure a new high is reached in 2026.

In addition to hosting Mets home games this season, Citi Field will also feature five NYCFC MLS home games on April 4, April 18, May 3, May 6 and Sept. 9, the Gotham Football Club playing in the Queens Classic on July 15 and live concerts from Noah Kahan on July 18 and 19, Fuerza Regida on Aug. 7 and My Chemical Romance on Aug. 9.

Citi Field is set to have 37 different new food items available in 2026, in addition to numerous returning favorites. The food comes via 27 different partnerships, including with New York Mets legend Mookie Wilson, whose Legacy Catering by Mookie Wilson and Family will be providing delicious barbecue food in the Hudson Whiskey NY Club on the promenade level of the ballpark.

“My girls and I have been cooking for a long time and we’ve been serving people in the South, at home for many, many years. We decided we wanted to do something that would keep us around baseball,” Wilson said. “We created this mobile catering service and we did the block parties at Citi Field last year. We were fortunate enough to be invited to partner with the Mets and Aramark to be inside the stadium, so now people can enjoy what we do year-round. It’s been an absolute joy so far. It’s been a joy to come back and be a part of the other part that people come to the ballpark, which is the food. I hope that I fulfill their expectations. I hope I did when I played, and I hope even more so with the food.”

Some of the other partners that will have food and/or drinks available this season at Citi Field include Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace, Shake Shack, Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House, the Queensboro, Tacos de Nopales, Pig Beach BBQ, Prime Kosher Sports, Eat in the Cave, the Amazin’ Deli, Amazin’ Chicken Co., Wok N’ Roll, Napoli’s Pizza Co., Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks, Seoul Bird, Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Hildebrandt’s Ice Cream, Mr. and Mrs. Met’s Candy Shop, the Metropolitan Fry Factory, Dole Whip, Subourbon Life, Napa Cellars, Seaglass Wine Co., Allagash Brewing Company and William Grant and Sons.

For the fourth year in a row, Citi Field was recognized for its stadium food. The ballpark has been nominated for the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Baseball Stadium Food. They hope to win this award for the third year in a row. Citi Field also won Best Stadium Food by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice in 2023.

Notable ballpark promotions include:

Bark at the Park on April 7, April 22, April 28 and May 12

2026 Mets magnet schedule giveaway on March 26, a 1986 World Series championship replica ring giveaway on March 28

5-borough race kids puzzle giveaway on March 29

College Night on April 8

A Juan Soto bobblehead giveaway on April 11

First Responders Appreciation Night on April 23

Mr. Met at the Unisphere light-up bobblehead giveaway and Queens Culture Day on April 25

Italian Heritage Night on May 13

Star Wars Day on May 14

1986 world champions retro T-shirt giveaway on May 26, Medical Services Appreciation Night on May 27

Bobby Valentine disguise giveaway on May 29

Puerto Rican Heritage Night on June 9

Mets soccer jersey giveaway on June 11

Hello Kitty bobblehead giveaway and Hello Kitty Day on June 13

Crayola color your own Mrs. Met bobblehead giveaway and Crayola Day on June 14

Mets purse giveaway on June 22

Mets chain necklace giveaway on June 23

Marcus Semien replica jersey giveaway and Black Legacy Night on June 24

Juan Soto baseball card bobblehead giveaway on June 25

Mets pride sleeveless jersey giveaway and Pride Night on June 26

As work progresses on Metropolitan Park, expanded transportation will be available to those going to the ballpark this year. Pre-paid parking will be available for the first time ever. Those who take the Long Island Railroad to the game will get $5 discounts, with kids’ tickets costing just $1. Designated malls on Long Island, in New Jersey, in the Bronx and in Westchester will also have shuttle service available to the stadium.