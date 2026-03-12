No criminality suspected after man was fatally struck by F train in Rego Park: NYPD

An F train struck and killed a man in Rego Park, paralyzing rush hour service for commuters on the Queens Boulevard lines during Tuesday’s evening rush.

The NYPD has not identified the man who was struck and killed by an F train in Rego Park on Tuesday, March 10, but new details have emerged from the ongoing investigation into the fatal collision.

Police say the incident unfolded at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station at around 5:15 p.m. when the victim was standing on the roadbed as the Manhattan-bound F train pulled into the station. The train operator was unable to stop in time, before striking the man, police said, adding that no criminality is suspected.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Power was shut down at the station while paramedics removed the body from beneath the train leading to the suspension of E, F, M, and R service for more than three hours during the evening rush hour. Power was restored around 6:45 p.m., and service on the Queens Boulevard lines resumed with delays shortly after 7 p.m., according to the MTA.