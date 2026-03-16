Orchard residential tower in LIC celebrates first crown lighting

The recently completed Orchard residential tower, located at 42-06 Orchard St. in Long Island City, held its first crown lighting last week.

The Orchard, a recently completed residential tower at 42-06 Orchard St. in Long Island City with 824 housing units, celebrated its first crown lighting during the second week of March.

A signature Kelly green illumination lit up the building, which occupies a full city block at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Orchard Street.

In addition to helping the building stand out in the Long Island City skyline, the Kelly green crown lighting also allows for the Orchard to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit ahead of the March 17 holiday.

At 823 feet tall, the Orchard is the tallest building in all of Queens. The Orchard also has the largest private backyard in New York City, spanning 60,000 square feet and featuring a resort-style pool and cabanas, pickleball courts, a running track, an outdoor media screen, a great lawn, a yoga deck, a life-size chess set, fire pits and grills. The property’s amenities, including the private backyard, total more than 100,000 square feet.

Indoor amenities at the Orchard include a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment, a boxing studio, pilates and stretching spaces, an indoor aquatic center with a lap pool, a hot tub, a steam room and sauna, a full-size indoor basketball court with a projection screen, a children’s Treehouse, a multisport simulator, screening rooms, a podcast studio, self-serve coffee bars and a 70th-floor sky lounge.

Leasing launched for the residential units in the Orchard last January. A housing lottery ran through the end of that month for the 248 affordable units there. Apartments at the Orchard range in size from studios to three-bedroom units. They all feature open layouts, oversized windows, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens. Select units also have private terraces or balconies. Pricing for the 576 market-rate units starts in the mid-$3,000s and goes as high as over $10,000.