Permits filed for residential building with 14 units in Elmhurst

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 14 housing units on the vacant lot at 46-03 88th St. in Elmhurst.

The proposed structure would be 35 feet tall and span 11,728 square feet. With an average unit scope of 837 square feet, the 14 residential units will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the property include a cellar and a rear yard 103 feet in length. The Elmhurst Avenue subway station, which provides service for the M and R trains, is located near the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q29, Q53+ and Q58 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 46-03 88th St. include the Veterans Grove Playground, the Moore Homestead Playground, P.S. 7Q Louis F. Simeone, St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy, Newtown High School, the International High School for Health Sciences, the Renaissance Charter School 2 and Q296 Pan American International High School.

According to the permits on the New York City Department of Buildings’ website, the building applications were submitted by Bo Qian. The listed architect of record is Victor K. Han Architect.

Since 46-03 88th St. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits are unlikely to be needed. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not yet been provided.