College Point’s Poppenhusen Institute to receive award from New York Landmarks Conservancy for preservation efforts

The Poppenhusen Institute in College Point has been named among the honorees for the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s 2026 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards, with a ceremony set to take place on Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m., at the Cathedral Saint John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Ave.

The Poppenhusen Institute, located at 114-04 14th Rd., will be receiving one of the highest honors given out by the New York Landmarks Conservancy. The Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards celebrate excellence in preservation from organizations. Over 500 people attend the annual awards ceremony.

“The Lucys introduce you to great preservation work, and the amazing people who made it happen,” New York Landmarks Conservancy President Peg Breen said. “It’s an uplifting celebration–and a great party to boot!”

A rare and highly intact civic building that was constructed in 1868, the Poppenhusen Institute was built by German immigrant and philanthropist Conrad Poppenhusen to be a cultural and educational anchor for College Point residents and surrounding communities.

One of the features of the building that stands out is the series of tall and arched window openings, which culminate in the 20-foot windows of the Grand Hall. When the building was constructed, its design reflected a commitment to public enrichment through architecture.

Over the years, the building suffered from deterioration in large part due to weather exposure and material aging. A comprehensive, building-wide exterior restoration was conducted on the Poppenhusen Institute to address the deterioration. This also extended to targeted interior finishes, with a goal of making the repairs and replacements look historically accurate.

All 97 windows of the building were replaced with custom, double-hung wood windows that replicate original proﬁles, brickmolds, proportions and historic ﬁnishes. The dormers on the roof had decorative wood elements rebuilt. New flashing was also installed on the dormers to improve its long-term performance while still being visually discreet.

Later brick infill was removed to restore the historic masonry openings. Wood door surrounds and transom frames were freshly painted. A deteriorated rear wood door at the south facade was replaced with a historically accurate barrier-free entry. This replacement also matches the configuration and detailing of the building. An automatic door operator and required signage were incorporated into this entrance.

In addition to the exterior work, restoration efforts were also made to the interior of the Poppenhusen Institute. This includes plaster repair and repainting the wood window trim.

The restoration efforts of the Poppenhusen Institute were performed by CTA Architects, in partnership with the New York City Department of Design and Construction. These efforts were able to help preserve the historic character of the building while also ensuring it can continue to function, is easily accessible and has long-term durability as a public landmark.