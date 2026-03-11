Pyro wanted for burning victim with lighter during assault at South Richmond Hill gas station: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly burned a man with a lighter during an argument in South Richmond Hill.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a pickup truck driver who allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old man after they got into an argument at a South Richmond Hill gas station on the morning of Saturday, March 7.

The two men were engaged in a verbal dispute inside a convenience store at the BP station at 134-30 Atlantic Ave. at 8 a.m., when the suspect pulled out a lighter and burned the victim’s right hand, before fleeing the mini-mart and driving off in a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, police said. He was last seen driving southbound on Atlantic Avenue toward the Van Wyck Expressway.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect from inside the store and described him as having a dark complexion with a heavy build. He wore a black jacket, a black ski cap, gray sweatpants and black boots.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 8, the 102nd Precinct has reported 54 felony assaults so far in 2026, three more than the 51 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 5.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.