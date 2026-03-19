Queens Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders during St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon

The Queens Chamber of Commerce honored former FDNY Commissioner and Chairman and T&M USA Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Tucker and Northwell Health CEO Emeritus Michael J. Dowling during their annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Thursday, March 12, at Antun’s, located at 96-43 Springfield Blvd. in Queens Village.

Hundreds of business and community leaders were on hand for the St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, which honored the contributions of Irish Americans to the borough of Queens and celebrated Celtic traditions with vibrant entertainment, classic corned beef and cabbage and a spirited performance by the Raggle Taggle Pipe Band. The event also featured live music from The Cobblers, a performance of the National Anthem by Sophie Chirila from Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School, a flute performance by her schoolmate Maeve Roche, an Irish dance performance by Fallon O’Brien from the Hagen Kavanagh School of Irish Dance and an invocation from Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens President and CEO Monsignor Al Loptinto.

“St. Patrick’s Day has always been one of my favorite traditions at the Chamber,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “It’s a great chance to bring people together, celebrate Irish heritage and recognize leaders who have made a real difference in the world’s borough. Robert and Michael have both built careers defined by service and leadership, and it was a pleasure to honor them with the Queens business community.”

Tucker was recognized at the St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon for his work in both the private and public sectors. In his role as the Chairman of T&M USA, he helped transform it from a small security guarding firm to a global operation. He then stepped away from the firm in 2024 to serve as the FDNY Commissioner, where he oversaw the largest fire department in the country, with more than 18,000 firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, fire marshals and fire prevention inspectors. In addition to his work for the FDNY and at T&M USA, Tucker spent nearly a decade working as a prosecutor for the Queens County District Attorney’s Office. He is also active in civic and philanthropic leadership, including as a current board member of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“It means a lot to be recognized by the Queens Chamber,” Tucker said. “Queens is where my career in public service began, when I worked in the District Attorney’s Office, so being honored here feels especially meaningful. I’m grateful to be part of a community that values leadership, service and looking out for one another.”

Dowling was honored for multiple decades of leadership in healthcare and public service. During his over two decades as Northwell Health’s President and CEO, Dowling guided it to grow into one of the largest and most innovative healthcare systems in the country. The immense growth helped reshape how Northwell Health delivers healthcare in the United States. A widely respected voice on healthcare policies and social issues, Dowling has received plenty of recognition for his work, including being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Global Health in 2025 and being a recipient of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

“I’ve always believed that strong communities are built when people come together to support one another,” Dowling said. “The Chamber plays an important role in supporting businesses and strengthening communities across Queens, and I’m deeply grateful for this recognition and proud to celebrate alongside so many moving the borough forward.”

Before his work at Northwell Health, Dowling held senior leadership roles in the New York State government, including as a top advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo on health, education and human services. Additionally, he was a professor of social policy and the Assistant Dean at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service.

“This Queens Chamber of Commerce’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon is always a wonderful opportunity to honor the contributions of our borough’s Irish Americans and to celebrate the richness of Irish and Irish American heritage and culture,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said. “I offer a heartfelt salute to the Chamber for its great success in organizing this amazing event. I also salute and thank the luncheon’s distinguished honorees, Robert S. Tucker, Esq., and Michael J. Dowling, for their outstanding work on behalf of our community.”