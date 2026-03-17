Queens to host nine Olympic soccer games as part of LA28

Queens will play host to nine soccer games at the 2028 Olympic Games, with NYCFC’s Etihad Park named as host for a number of group stage matches and a men’s quarterfinal.

Etihad Park, which is set to open next year, was named as a host venue for the 2028 Summer Olympic soccer tournaments by the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games committee last month.

The committee announced Monday that the stadium will host a total of nine games, including eight men’s and women’s group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14 and July 16-17, as well as a men’s quarter-final match on July 20.

The new soccer-specific stadium, which is currently undergoing construction in Willets Point opposite the Citi Field bullpen, is one of seven venues across the country to host matches at the tournament.

Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, San José, San Diego and Pasadena will also host games at the tournament, with San Diego hosting a men’s and women’s semi-final match as well as the men’s and women’s Bronze Medal matches.

The soccer competition has the longest competition window of any sport in Olympic history because the International Olympic Committee Executive Board wanted to give each team two extra rest days throughout the men’s and women’s tournaments, which culminate with Gold Medal matches on July 28-29 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand,” Shana Ferguson, LA28 chief of port and games delivery officer, said in February.

Meanwhile, NYCFC CEO Brad Sims said last month that it is an “honor” for the club to host games at the new 25,000-seater stadium during the LA28.

“Witnessing a home Olympic Games is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Sims said in a statement. “Hosting LA28 Olympic Football matches at the future home of New York City FC will yet again showcase our incredible city on the world stage and further elevate our growing soccer culture with our new purpose-built stadium in Queens.”

This will be the first Olympic Games that feature more women’s teams (16) than men’s (12). While the women’s tournament will feature the game’s top professionals, the men’s tournament is classified as a U-23 competition, though each team is allowed three overage players on its roster.

The U.S. is the only country to have qualified so far, doing so automatically as the host nation.