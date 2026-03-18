Queens native directs EPIC neurodiverse showcase at popular NYC venue

Building an inclusive society means embracing diversity and removing barriers — so opportunities are accessible to everyone — while enabling all individuals to contribute meaningfully to their communities. It’s all about inclusive workplaces, accessible education and, for creative neurodiverse and disabled artists, it also means boldly expressing who you are through the arts.

EPIC Players is back at popular Joe’s Pub in Manhattan. If you’d like to experience a truly unique show that fully embraces and celebrates inclusivity and creativity, get your tickets to the premiere of “The EPIC Originals: Revolutions and Revelations,” showcasing original songs, along with spoken word, personal narrative, stand-up and poetry.

On Sunday, March 22, you and your friends can enjoy an evening of dynamic, original performances, created and presented by EPIC Players’ neurodivergent and disabled artists, with two performances at 4 and 7 p.m. [Doors open one hour before the show, at 3 and 6 p.m.,

respectively]. Tickets are $65/$30 (inclusive of the advance phone/web service fee; door price). Visit EPIC Players: EPIC Originals for tickets and more information.

With honesty, humor and fearless storytelling, these talented players will share an intimate glimpse into their personal revolutions and revelations with the audience — through artistic self-expression, rooted in the performers’ lived experiences.

After EPIC’s Executive Artistic Director Aubrie Therrien founded the organization in 2016, she created EPIC Players, New York City’s leading neurodivergent theater company, which offers paid opportunities in the arts for their players/members. They also offer free classes, career support and a community of like-minded people, where individuals can safely learn and experiment.

“Presenting original work by EPIC Players, as we mark our 10th anniversary, feels incredibly full-circle,” said Therrien. “Over the last decade, we’ve worked to create a space where neurodivergent artists can take creative risks, tell their own stories and be seen as the artists they are. This showcase is joyful, exciting and deeply EPIC; it’s our Players claiming the stage in their own voices.”

Based in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, EPIC (Empower, Perform, Include, Create) brings increased inclusion in the arts and breaks down social stigmas surrounding neurodiverse communities. They perform throughout NYC and each year, EPIC produces two neuro-inclusive cabarets on NYC stages to highlight its community’s musical talents. Past cabarets have taken place at Joe’s Pub at The Public, 54 Below, The Clark Theater and The Penthouse at Lincoln Center, HBO Headquarters, The Triad, and The Duplex (Manhattan cabarets).

Celebrating a decade of championing inclusion, artistic excellence, and authentic representation in the performing arts

“Revolutions and Revelations” is directed by Queens native and comedian Talia Eapen, who is an EPIC board member — with music direction by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis.

“You can’t miss the EPIC Revolution! You get this one night to experience original songs, poems, raps and personal stories you have never heard before. It is a night to learn who the players truly are and connect on a level that might not be as visibly transparent during a main stage show when our performers play a character on stage,” Eapen noted.

The busy comedian and activist has been advocating for a respectful, equitable and collaborative environment, where these individuals can thrive without barriers, and has spent nearly a decade building inclusive artistic spaces in Queens and across NYC. She also worked for nine years as an ABA therapist, supervising and training educators on inclusive practices. (Applied Behavior Analysis is an evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism and related developmental conditions to develop communication, social and life skills through personalized interventions). Now, she applies her background in media and communications to expand professional opportunities for neurodivergent artists through EPIC, in Queens and beyond.

“After starting on the EPIC board, I began attending their weekly classes. I couldn’t get enough! What drew me and kept me coming back was the company’s alignment with my desire to support performers by meeting them at their current level and helping them become performance-ready in a supportive environment,” Eapen told QNS, adding, “Our performers enjoy doing what they love, being paid for their

time and talent and being part of an inclusive community. I definitely do!”

EPIC members are aged 18 and over. The EPIC Jr. program is a FREE, weekly after-school program for teens. Applicants can visit epicplayersnyc.org and join their waitlist to audition for the 2027 season; EPIC auditions are held once a year.

Eapen, who was born in Flushing and grew up in Woodside, said that she found her way back there as an adult. Known as TALIA in the comedy world, she also wanted to share a bit about her side hustle and told QNS: “The arts and stand-up is where I thrive and heal. I have performed in spaces all around Queens, from Sunnyside’s Cool Beans to Astoria’s Q.E.D., and Long Island City’s former Creek and Cave.

Currently, I’m a regular at Sissy McGinty’s in Astoria.”

On another note, Eapen told QNS that EPIC had just made an appearance at P.S. 177Q for their D75 IDEA week in Fresh Meadows, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the law. Performers Jordan Boyatt, Conor Tague, Hunter Hollingsworth and Natalie Kaiser performed a “RENT” sing-along for an auditorium filled with excited students. [D75 IDEA refers to NYC’s District 75, which focuses on providing specialized instructional support for students with significant challenges. The district emphasizes the Science of Reading Framework to cultivate foundational literacy skills and offers various programs, including work-based learning and hands-on experiences, to equip students with real-world skills].

QNS: So, what is the show’s message to your audience?

“The world is challenging for our community, more than ever. They are currently underserved, and they are under attack. It is important that our performers get to speak their truth and see a room full of people, who are there to hear the stories of the disabled and neurodiverse artists,” Eapen shared.

Celebrating each voice that comes up on stage, EPIC Players invite audiences into an authentic and creative space, where every voice matters.

Both shows will be ASL-interpreted. To access ASL seats, please enter promo code EPICASL to select options. Please contact Joe’s Pub box office directly for any other audience access accommodations.

There is a two-drink or one-food item minimum per person during every show at Joe’s Pub.

Instagram: instagram.com/epicplayersnyc.