Ravi Gupta appointed new chair and residency director of Department of Medicine at EHS

Episcopal Health Services announced this month the appointment of Dr. Ravi Gupta, MD, FACP, as the new chair and residency director of the Far Rockaway-based facility’s Department of Medicine.

Dr. Gupta will be responsible for guiding physician leadership within the department, supporting faculty development and advancing innovation in graduate medical education. Additionally, while overseeing the internal medicine residency program at Episcopal Health Services, he will lead efforts to strengthen clinical quality, patient safety and operationa performance.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Gupta as the new Chair and Residency Director of the Department of Medicine at EHS, He is a renowned leader in academic medicine with a remarkable success in nurturing and training the next generation of physicians,” Episcopal Health Services Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “Under his leadership, the Department of Medicine will be on the forefront of advancing the health system’s mission to provide excellent and high-quality care to the Rockaway Peninsula.”

Dr. Gupta has almost 20 years of experience in medical leadership and academic medicine, including multiple senior leadership roles at NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk. During his time there, Dr. Gupta served as the chief medical officer, chief academic officer and patient safety officer.

Prior to working at NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk, Dr. Gupta served as the division chief of hospital medicine and associate residency program director at Mount Sinai Morningside–West Hospitals, as well as residency program director and vice chairman of the Department of Medicine at Lutheran Medical Center / NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

“Dr. Gupta is a highly accomplished physician leader with a deep commitment to quality, safety and medical education,” Episcopal Health Services Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jameela Yusuff, MD MPH MS FACP, said. “His leadership and experience will be instrumental in advancing the department of medicine and supporting our mission to deliver outstanding care to the communities we serve.”

Dr. Gupta received his Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. After completing his internal medicine residency at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University, he would then serve as its chief medical resident. He trained at Rhode Island Hospital, the Miriam Hospital and the Providence VA Medical Center.

“EHS has a strong commitment to delivering high-quality patient care while training the next generation of physicians,” Dr. Gupta said. “I look forward to working with our talented physicians, residents and staff to continue strengthening clinical excellence, patient safety and innovation in medical education.”