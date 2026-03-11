Photos: BP Richards, LiveOn NY and advocates call for increased funding for resources helping older adults

Several older adult advocates were on hand for a rally aimed at addressing the affordability crisis faced by many older New Yorkers.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, LiveOn NY and other adult advocates from the Age Strong Campaign coalition came together to call for increased investments from New York City to address the affordability crisis that many older New Yorkers face on Tuesday, March 10, at Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.

Participants of this rally called for more investment into affordable housing, nutrition programs and community-based services to address affordability issues faced by older New York City residents.

In recent years, there has been a rising rate of poverty and homelessness among older New Yorkers, due in large part to the disproportionate impact that the affordability crisis has had on them.

Richards and other representatives from New York City-based nonprofits that represent seniors in New York City pushed for more investment by the City into senior-specific housing and programs geared towards easing their rent burdens.

“Today is really a great day because we think of each and every one of you and your contributions to this borough is so important that you’ve laid the foundation for each and every one of us, that you are able to age in dignity and pride in the city,” Richards said. “We know that a large part of the city is just becoming unaffordable, especially for many of you, many people outside of this room, who are just living paycheck to paycheck. And we want to make sure that, especially in this borough, where we see we have over 400,000 older adults and growing by the way, that you can stay here in this community.”