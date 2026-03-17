Rockaway Beach Bakery finds new home at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa

Fans of Rockaway Beach Bakery can still have their cake and eat it, too, now that the local favorite — which closed last month — has a new home at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa, beginning April 3.

The bakery, now located at 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive in Rockaway Park joins the hotel’s array of amenities, bringing their signature pastries made from scratch, including handmade laminated croissants and bacon, egg and cheese on housemade buttermilk biscuits, as well as their warm community spirit to the area, just steps away from the waterfront.

“Community has always been at the heart of everything I do,” said Tracy Obolsky, the bakery’s owner and award-winning pastry chef. “The neighborhood gave me so much over the last decade-regulars who became friends, surfers who became family, and a reason to show up every month. Finding a new home at The Rockaway Hotel means I get to keep building on that, and I cannot wait to see everyone walk through the door.”

Rockaway Beach Bakery has been a fixture of the community for 10 years, known for its laid-back atmosphere and delicious pastries, made by Obolsky, a former executive pastry chef at high-end Manhattan spots like Cookshop and North End Grill, who decided to branch out on her own back in 2017. The bakery has been known as a third space for surfers, locals, and visitors near the area looking to indulge in a freshly made cup of coffee and a range of delicious handmade treats.

Back in February, Obolsky told fans of the bakery that their doors would be closing, but not to worry too much, because something new was in the works. Now that the word is out, regulars of the original space can look forward to stopping by the hotel and spa for their pastry treats, joining on-site amenities such as Margie’s, The Rooftop, The Pool House, The Spa, The Studio fitness space and more.

“For us, hospitality is about people, place, and creating spaces where people genuinely want to gather,” said Terrence Tubridy, the founder and managing partner of IGC Hospitality and managing partner of The Rockaway Hotel + Spa. “Tracy has built exactly that for 10 years, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rockaway Beach Bakery to the hotel’s vibrant food and beverage scene, focused on community and one-of-a-kind culinary experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy together.”

The opening, which is just weeks away now will include their signature croissants, sticky buns, and seasonal pies, all handmade from scratch, including new menu items for regulars and first timers to explore. On opening day the menu will include items such as the everything ham and swiss croissant, bacon egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, blueberry yuzu sticky bun with cream cheese frosting, and the salted butterscotch blondie. The menu will also feature strawberry rhubarb, the pie of the month, along with chocolate peanut butter, the cake of the month.

The menu will also include espresso drinks and a rotating menu of cakes and pies to give customers new to explore throughout the year.

Rockaway Beach Bakery, which will be open to the public on April 3 will be open daily 6 days a week starting at 7 a.m., and expanding to seven days in May.

For more information, visit their website or follow @rockawaybeachbakery.