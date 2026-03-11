Suspect identified in fatal shooting of South Jamaica man at Hollis sports bar: NYPD

A customer was fatally shot after he stepped out of the El Catracho Sports Bar in Hollis on the morning of Feb. 21.

Homicide detectives from the 103rd Precinct have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old South Jamaica man in front of a Hollis bar during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 21.

Paublo Torres, 21, is the suspected gunman who allegedly opened fire inside the El Catracho Sports Bar at 184-15 Jamaica Ave., after a brawl broke out inside the pub at 1:45 a.m., in what was described as a domestic violence dispute, according to a law enforcement source.

Police say the victim, Denis Nunez, of 155th Street, had been drinking with his brother when the fight began and he stepped outside onto Jamaica Avenue when Torres allegedly fired gunshots from inside the bar. Nunez was struck twice.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and found Nunez with gunshot wounds to his stomach and left shoulder. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said, adding that there are no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD released a mug shot of Nunez from a previous arrest.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 8, it was the first murder reported by the 103rd Precinct, matching the one homicide reported at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.