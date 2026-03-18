Spring is just a few days away, and although it may not seem like it with the cold weather lately, Easter is just around the corner, marking the start of activities like the Barnyard Egg Hunt at the Queens County Farm beginning next weekend.

The annual event, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., has dates on Saturday, March 28 and Saturday, April 4, letting guests of all ages enjoy a range of activities from photo ops to outdoor games along with a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny for the entire family to get into the annual tradition.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning with an egg hunt that takes place every 30 minutes, where kids can explore the expansive farm for colorful, prize-filled eggs in the historic orchard. The afternoon’s activities also include a fun self-guided scavenger hunt, kids’ games, and Whiskers the Bunny will be hopping around the premises for guests to meet and take a photo with the larger-than-life rabbit while snagging a pair of their own bunny ears and baskets, which will be available for sale that day.

The rain or shine event is the perfect way to get into the springtime spirit while enjoying a range of festive activities. It offers free event parking and bike racks will be available. For young ones participating in the egg hunt, adults who are accompanying kids ages 0-5 will have their own egg hunt, separate from adults with kids ages 5 and up.

The Queens County Farm Museum is a 47-acre historic farm in the midst of Queens with an array of farm animals and historic buildings, including the Adriance Farmhouse, which was first built in 1772. The unique property lets visitors take a trip back in time, exploring the idyllic, peaceful grounds year-round, with a range of special events throughout the year. Queens Farm is the sole remaining farm property in NYC, offering a glimpse of farm life with its orchard, planting fields, herb garden, and historic tractors available for viewing. During warmer weather, guests can enjoy a hay ride and tour the property or simply enjoy a peaceful afternoon away from the noisy city, enjoying free amenities like a tour of the farmhouse as well as family-friendly events.

To learn more about the Barnyard Egg Hunt or purchase a ticket, visit their website. Keep up to date with the latest events and news by following @queensfarm.