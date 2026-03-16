BREAKING: Three dead, including a child, after four-alarm fire tears through a multi-family residence in Flushing: FDNY

Authorities say three people are dead, including a child, after a four-alarm fire tore through a multi-family residence in Flushing on Monday, March 16.

Three people are dead, including a child, after a wind-driven four-alarm fire tore through a multi-family residence in Flushing on Monday, according to authorities.

The FDNY received a call just before 12:30 p.m. of a fire on the second and third floors at 44-49 College Point Blvd., and fire crews were on the scene four minutes later. As the fire spread through five apartments on the second and third floors, a fourth alarm was transmitted, bringing 74 units to the block between Avery Avenue and Pople Avenue with a total of 231 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene, according to the FDNY.

Three people were injured after jumping from windows on the top floor. Three people were found dead, including a juvenile, after they became trapped in a second-story apartment. As firefighters were climbing to the second floor, the staircase collapsed, trapping two firefighters, who were extricated and rushed to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a difficult and tragic day,” FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said at the scene. “There were several victims of the fire. I can confirm for you at this point that there are three fatalities and several very critical patients taken to the hospital. I can tell you that the Fire Department did an extraordinary job under difficult circumstances putting this fire out and saving people.”

There were a total of 16 civilians injured. Two residents were rushed in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center. Three civilians were transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. in serious condition Six additional civilians were rushed by EMS to area hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition. Two civilians had minor injuries. Six firefighters were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control; at 2:44 p.m. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check QNS.com later for more updates.