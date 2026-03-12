After a long day, sometimes you just want to find a place where you can unwind, see familiar faces, and enjoy great conversation while temporarily escaping from the responsibilities of the world. On a quiet corridor of Astoria separate from the roaring of subway trains and cars driving on and off the RFK bridge, Wylie’s, a new bar and neighborhood hangout, rests on the corner of 29th Street amongst trees swaying in the spring breeze, quiet apartment buildings, cafes, and small owned shops.

Wylie’s, located at 24-01 29th St. in Astoria, opened at the end of 2025, taking over the space where The Sparrow Tavern was, a long-time fixture of the neighborhood that was open since 2005 before closing its doors permanently in late 2024, with locals wondering what the space might become next.

Luckily, the beloved watering hole was put in good hands, now owned by three friends, Nick Reis, Jason Katz, and Marc McGlade, who have each known each other for at least 20 years and longer, while living in the neighborhood. The locals brought the same cozy, at-home feel, quickly gaining regulars in the five months since they first opened, while offering a range of beer, specialty cocktails and a food menu that already has favorites, from their cheesy grilled smashburger to sweet-and-savory honey sriracha wings.

The three friends, who have worked in the hospitality business for about as long as they’ve lived in the neighborhood, often talked about opening their own place together, even noticing what a perfect space the corner spot where The Sparrow Tavern once was would be for their vision. As the space became available for rent, the perfect opportunity seemed to appear out of nowhere, bringing their ideas to life.

“We always talked about opening a bar, and it just kind of fell in our lap, more or less,” said Katz. “We had kind of given up our search, and then one day Mark was eating across the street and saw the landlord outside and ran over-we signed the lease a few weeks later.” Reis added, “It was one of those things that was kind of random and just happened organically.”

When guests enter the bar, the interior is filled with cozy spaces to settle down, from bar seats to a comfy corner booth, rustic brick walls, and a small bouquet of pink, orange, and lavender colored flowers adorn the bar. It’s hard not to notice an array of old sheet music along the walls, which belonged to Reis’ grandmother, Wiley Patterson, whom the bar is named after. Although they don’t fully remember how, the spelling for the bar changed to “Wylie,” somewhere along the line, but the sentiment remains intact.

“Wiley is my grandmother’s name, and it was another thing that came up randomly,” said Reis. “Jason and I were having a conversation in Mark’s bar one night, and somehow I ended up mentioning my grandmother; she was a musician, so the sheet music is original. We went to my father’s basement and got some of her stuff-some of it’s from the ’50s or ’60s.”

In the short time that they’ve been open, they’ve been busy, with residents looking for somewhere simple and lowkey to spend time and meet with friends. They don’t really plan to add trivia nights or weeknight events at the moment unless it seems like the right move, and are mostly committed to keeping the space classic, as just a place to feel at home and enjoy good food and drink. The bar, which is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., is a much-needed laid-back space for neighborhood hangouts, offering somewhere to go whether to celebrate, meet up with friends, or enjoy a cold beer during the week.

“People want a place to belong, and I think the idea here is that we welcome everyone,” said Katz. “It’s not just a place on the corner to get a drink and grab a bite; people will come in and put their laptops on, read a book and sit there, have a bite and a few pints- people come to meet their friends, and it’s nice. It’s a good crowd and a good vibe.”

To learn more about Wylie’s visit their website or follow them at @wyliesastoria.