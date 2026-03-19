Get ready to explore delicious food from around the world with the launch of Woodhaven Restaurant Week starting next month from April 15 through the 26.

The annual culinary event highlights restaurants and cafes in the neighborhood, letting locals indulge in incredible food and deals while giving small businesses a boost in foot traffic especially after a particularly brutal winter.

The nearly two-week-long promotion is hosted by the Woodhaven BID, which has rounded up nearly 20 local businesses, with more to come, highlighting food from Mexican cuisine to Latin fusion, Italian restaurants, and more. The BID hosts a variety of events throughout the year to connect the community and support small businesses, including Restaurant Week, Make Music NY, their annual street fair, Christmas lighting, community clean-up events, and much more. Whether participants are looking for a new favorite eatery or to visit one of their go-to spots, the promotion offers great specials and unique deals to indulge. As the weeks unfold until the event begins, more restaurants may be added to the list, but here is a list of participating restaurants so far:

Visit their website or follow @woodhavenbid for updates on specials at each restaurant

Chef Toribio 2: 74-26 Jamaica Ave.

Crown Fried Chicken: 74-38 Jamaica Ave.

Brisas del Mar: 76-15 Jamaica Ave.

Q’Rico No Manches: 79-11 Jamaica Ave.

La Nostra Pizzeria: 84-07 Jamaica Ave.

Pan U Go: 84-42 Jamaica Ave,

El Puerto Mexicano ll: 84-28 Jamaica Ave.

Chipilo Mixteca: 85-51 85th St.

Sal’s Pizza: 85-07 Jamaica Ave.

Pop’s Cocina & Bar: 85-22 Jamaica Ave.

Cancun Cafe: 86-05 Jamaica Ave.

Tropical Restaurant: 88-18 Jamaica Ave.

Antojitos: 90-04 Jamaica Ave.

Due Fratelli: 90-10 Jamaica Ave.

Caraotas: 92-02 Jamaica Ave.

Don Pollo: 92-10 Jamaica Ave.

Taqueria Pantitlan: 87-12 Woodhaven Blvd.

Joe’s Pizza: 95-08 Jamaica Ave.

Paneorama Bakery: 95-20 Jamaica Ave.

Cuenca Coffee Shop: 95-29 Jamaica Ave.