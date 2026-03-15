Victoria’s Secrets: Celebrations galore

March is Women’s History Month and this past Sunday was International Women’s Day.

Messages came to me from many corners of my life and they’re worth sharing.

A particularly powerful one said, “In this journey of life, believe in your abilities and be the source of motivation to others. Be happy. Feel significant. Be loved and loving!”

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Give to Gain,” and this week, so many people I met are doing that every day.

Builder Joe Farrell and Iris Dankner led the Holiday House fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). In its 18th year, Iris has now raised more than $2 million for research!

I was delighted to attend the opening of her Holiday House Wellington, seeing two of the 27 homes of builder Joe Farrell decorated in his new Farrell Estates Wellington development in the Palm Beach Polo Club. The homes were beautifully decorated by a group of talented designers, and opening night was attended by almost 500 people raising money for breast cancer research. It was a perfect night under the stars and each contributor was a star because they were fulfilling the theme of “Give to Gain.” What a night!

The stunning homes are available for viewing through April 3. Contact info@holidayhousenyc.com for more information.

In West Palm Beach, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is “Lincoln Center South.” It brings great talent to the community through the opera, symphony and theatre, and remarkably brings thousands of students through its doors, opening the world of the performing arts to them.

A consummate way of giving back is supporting their work.

The evening, called the “Conjurer’s Ball: An Evening of Illusion and Magic,” was literally magical as magicians walked through the room of stunningly dressed donors performing their remarkable tricks.

New York friend Michael Lessing, CEO of Lessing’s Hospitality Group, has become the Kravis Center caterer, and the superb dinner was served in a literal magical environment decorated in the theme of the night.

Part of the fundraiser for the Kravis Center was a performance in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall by the extraordinarily talented Grammy-award-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger. She received standing ovations and she had thousands of people dancing in the aisles. A remarkably talented performer with a gorgeous voice!

How great it was seeing hundreds of donors helping to enrich the Palm Beach cultural life!

Later in the week, the 211 Foundation celebrated their success in helping the community.

My dear friends Harrison Morgan and Guy Clark, who are devoted to 211, introduced me to the group.

The organization provides a 24/7 suicide prevention helpline by calling 2-1-1. Trained specialists answer the calls, assess the situation and connect the person to the right support services. The group handles over 100,000 requests and services five communities.

I love how they also offer a remarkable service, giving daily check-in calls to seniors in need.

Guy and Harrison were recognized at the gala in a show of appreciation for their work by being given the honor of their names appearing on the wall of the group’s new building that will open later this year.

211 is considered one of the most influential social service nonprofits in the Palm Beach County region.

The sold-out room of donors personifies the meaning of giving back.

On International Women’s Day, I saw many people who personified the “Give to Gain” theme.

I was sent these thoughts by Queen Angelique: “When we invest our time and heart into one another, we all rise.” She continued: “Keep creating, keep leading and keep turning your passion into value. You are the architects of tomorrow!”

What beautiful ideas that I see coming to life!

What a week it was!