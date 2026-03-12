Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Jamaica Avenue: NYPD

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 57-year-old woman in front of the Joseph P. Addabbo Federal Building in Jamaica.

The NYPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a Jamaica woman in broad daylight on Jamaica Avenue near Parsons Boulevard on Wednesday, March 11.

The 57-year-old victim was crossing Jamaica Avenue from north to south outside the marked crosswalk just after 3 p.m. when she was struck by a motorist behind the wheel on a 2001 Lincoln LS who was traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue, police said. The driver did not stop and sped away from the scene of the crash toward the Van Wyck Expressway.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck in front of the Joseph P. Addabbo Federal Building at 155-10 Jamaica Ave., where they found the victim lying in the roadway with severe trauma to her head and body.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The NYPD identified the victim on Thursday as Suzanna Schieder, of Douglas Avenue about a dozen blocks east from the scene of the fatal collision.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.