CM Phil Wong welcomes ‘early success’ of partnership with ACE cleaning services in District 30

Council Member Phil Wong has welcomed the “early success” of a partnership between his office and the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) to improve cleanliness throughout District 30.

ACE crews have been working with Wong’s office since January, addressing quality-of-life issues throughout the district by cleaning commercial corridors, responding to illegal dumping sites and removing litter.

In the first two months of the year, ACE crews have removed over 10,000 pounds of garbage, including clean-ups following two winter storms that took place during January and February.

“I’m proud to work together with ACE to clean our business corridors and respond to dumping sites and other quality of life issues like graffiti,” Wong said in a statement. “These crews are doing important work every day, and I look forward to continuing this partnership to help keep District 30 clean for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Leo Gil, government contracts manager with ACE, said crews have been helping keep District 30 clean for the past seven years, adding that ACE looks forward to a continued partnership with the district.

“We’ve been happy to assist with cleanup services in Council District 30 for 7 years, be they litter removal, graffiti removal, snow removal, or anything else we’re able to handle,” Gil said. “We hope to continue helping make the district a cleaner space and alleviating the concerns of its residents.”

Wong said ACE crews have helped address illegal dumping locations in the district over the past two months, adding that crews will begin assisting with graffiti removal once the warmer weather returns.

ACE crews have been servicing routes along Metropolitan Avenue, Flushing Avenue, Myrtle Avenue, Fresh Pond Road and 70th Street since the beginning of the year.