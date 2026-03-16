More than a dozen displaced after two-alarm fire tears through three neighboring homes in Woodhaven: FDNY

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings ordered full vacate orders for three adjoining homes, displacing six households, as a result of a two-alarm fire in Woodhaven.

One civilian was hurt and more than a dozen people were displaced by a fast-moving fire that swept through three adjoining homes in Woodhaven on Saturday, March 14.

The FDNY received a call of a fire in a private dwelling at 92-49 75th St. just before 4 p.m. Arriving units found fire emanating from the attic that quickly extended to two neighboring homes. A second alarm was transmitted at 4:09 p.m., bringing 46 units and 141 firefighters and EMS personnel to the block between 93rd Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard. One resident was injured but refused medical attention at the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 5:21 p.m. and FDNY fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called on to do a structural stability inspection after the flames were extinguished and found heavy fire damage throughout the 2-story, 2-family homes at 92-49, 92-45, and 92-47 75th St., including an open roof and windows. As a result of the fire damage, DOB issued full vacate orders to the three properties. DOB also ordered the owners to seal all openings caused by the fire in the interest of public safety and the owners have reported contracting with board-up companies to perform the work.

The American Red Cross registered six households, including 11 adults and 2 children, for emergency assistance, including financial aid and temporary lodging.