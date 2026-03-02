Zero proof ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends

If you’re looking for St. Patrick’s Day plans but prefer to stay sober, there are plenty of fun ways to experience the holiday without being around alcohol. Whether you and your friends want to tap into your creative side with a mocktail sip and paint or host your own Irish soda bread crawl, there are tons of ideas that go beyond the bar scene.

Here is a list of ways to enjoy a zero-proof St. Paddy’s Day celebration.

Potluck featuring Irish dishes

Invite your friends over for a St. Patrick’s Day potluck, hosted at home, and experience traditional Irish dishes prepared by you and each of your friends, including classics like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, or Irish soda bread. Whether you and your friends are known to throw down in the kitchen, or just want to have fun trying your hand at a dish you’ve never made before, it’s the perfect way to gather with friends and celebrate the holiday without worrying about a hangover the next day. You can even create a St. Paddy’s Day dress code to make it more fun, and stop by a nearby dollar store to pick up decorations and plateware to really get into the spirit.

Host a game night with popular Irish games

It doesn’t matter what age you are; a game night with friends is always one of the best ways to connect with others and have a great time. You can mix games like Monopoly and charades with popular Irish games, like Twenty Five, considered the national card game of Ireland, Switch, a card game similar to UNO, and Irish Snap, a fast-paced reflex game based on matching card ranks. To make the night complete, order small bites from your favorite restaurant or prepare a charcuterie board to snack on throughout the evening.

Mocktail Sip & Paint

Invite your friends over and tap into your creative side with a mocktail sip and paint featuring St. Patrick’s Day-themed mocktails. There are plenty of green mocktails you can choose from that are simple to make and delicious, while enjoying a relaxing evening of painting with friends. There are many budget-friendly options for painting tools, and if you like, you can choose a St. Patrick’s Day theme to bring to life on your canvas.

Irish soda bread crawl

There have been many debates about who has the best Irish soda bread in western Queens, and why not put your expertise to the test by getting together with friends and hosting your own Irish soda bread crawl? You and your friends can suggest your favorite places to visit, with only one spot being crowned the winner. Afterward, find a spot to indulge in Irish fare and connect with each other over a dinner featuring traditional Irish dishes.

Non-alcoholic beer and cheese pairing

Western Queens has plenty of local breweries that offer non-alcoholic beers for beer-and-cheese pairings to host at home, pairing an assortment of Irish cheeses with zero-proof beer. For the best Irish cheeses, stop by local spots like The Bier and Cheese Collective in Astoria or Butcher Block in Sunnyside and enjoy a fun event with friends, minus the alcohol.

At-home cooking class featuring an Irish dish

Get your friends together and try your hand at preparing a traditional Irish dish, whether you choose one main dish to make together, or each of you makes your own, with one of you leading. Choose from dishes like shepherd’s pie and prepare them, then sit down and enjoy dinner together. Give your St. Paddy’s Day cooking class an elevated feel with zero-proof wine or beer to sip while creating your dish.