Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Security cameras show masked man seconds before he fatally shot man in Flushing

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect involved in an early morning shooting early on Tuesday morning in Flushing that left a Long Island City man dead.

On Feb. 13, police released video of the suspect taken prior to the Feb. 12 incident in front of a metal works store in the area of 131st Street and Fowler Avenue.

The video shows the suspect walking on the street at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He encounters the victim, who is approaching a van that has pulled up, the suspect appears to pull out a firearm and runs toward the victim.

The video cuts off before the trigger is pulled.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the shooting and found 31-year-old Xin Gu with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

EMS responded to the scene and took Gu to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Police described the shooter as a man wearing a dark face mask and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Probe continues in deadly early-morning shooting of man on a Flushing street
Probe continues in deadly early-morning shooting of man on a Flushing street
Popular Stories
Philadelphia cheesesteak giant Tony Luke's coming to Queens as part of NYC 'invasion'
Suspect in deadly stabbing of pregnant woman in Ridgewood surrenders to police
Busy burglar breaks into four stores on same Whitestone block in one morning: cops


Skip to toolbar