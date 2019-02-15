6-month-old baby dies after rolling off of a bed in her Forest Hills apartment

Police are investigating the death of a baby that rolled off the bed in her Forest Hills home on Valentine’s Day.

According to authorities, at 11:08 p.m. on Feb. 14, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious infant inside an apartment on 113th Street near 77th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 112th Precinct found 6-month-old Josephina Kalekhman in one of the bedrooms, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Police sources said that earlier that evening, Kalekhman’s mother laid her down to rest in the bed and left to give her other child a bath. When she returned around 10 minutes later, according to sources, the mother found Kalekhman wedged between the bed and the crib.

EMS rushed to the home and transported Kalekhman to North Shore University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.