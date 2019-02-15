Bayside assemblyman applauds constituents for ‘record-breaking’ Valentines for Vets donations

Northeast Queens residents spread some love to hospitalized war veterans this Valentine’s Day.
On Feb. 14, Bayside Assemblyman Ed Braunstein along with the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza and Community Board 11 announced a record-breaking number of contributions to the 23rd annual Valentines for Vets Gift Donation.
Hospitalized men and woman at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans received thousands of heartfelt gift donations in honor of the sacrifices they have made for the country.
“I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated, especially our local schools, for once again supporting our community’s Valentines for Vets gift drive. These donations helped to brighten the day of hundreds of veterans by showing that we care about them and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Braunstein.“Additionally, I want to thank Community Board 11 for its participation in the gift drive.”
25 schools in northeast Queens along with churches, civic organizations, Boy and Girl Scout troops and residents donated handwritten cards, candy, new clothing items, playing cards, puzzles and toiletries. Donations were delivered on Valentine’s Day by Braunstein and his staff in cooperation with students and faculty from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School.
“For the 23rd year, we asked the residents of Northeast Queens to consider making a hospitalized veteran their Valentine, and they answered that appeal once again by generously donating thousands of items to our hospitalized heroes,” said Carrozza.
The lawyer and former assemblywoman started Vets for Veterans when she was in college and expanded the donation event when she was in office.
“I had service veterans in my family growing up, and in college, I became aware that not enough attention was being paid to our veterans and it means so much to them when people are grateful and appreciative of their sacrifice,” Carrozza told QNS back in 2011.
Here is a list of community organizations who contributed to the veterans donation this year
- Bayside Community Library
- Bayside Kiwanis
- Beech Hills Shareholders
- Benjamin N. Cardozo High School
- Bridge View Nursing Home
- Cambria Heights Academy for New Literacies
- Conron Girl Scout Troop of Whitestone
- Daughters of the American Revolution
- Deepdale CARES NORC
- Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy
- Girl Scout Troop 4279
- Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association
- Holy Cross Troop 4175
- Holy Trinity Catholic Academy
- IS 25
- Jefferson Democratic Club
- MS 158
- Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy
- P.9
- PS 21
- PS 32
- PS 41
- PS 130
- PS 159
- PS 184
- PS 193
- PS 811
- PS/MS 219
- Q285-WJPS
- Queensboro Hill Community Church
- Sacred Heart Catholic Academy
- School District 25 Pre-K Centers
- School District 30 Pre-K Center
- St. Kevin Catholic Academy
- St. Kevin Church Boy Scout Troop 75
- St. Luke School
- St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Seniors
- The Lowell School
- William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School