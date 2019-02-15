Bayside assemblyman applauds constituents for ‘record-breaking’ Valentines for Vets donations

Northeast Queens residents spread some love to hospitalized war veterans this Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 14, Bayside Assemblyman Ed Braunstein along with the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza and Community Board 11 announced a record-breaking number of contributions to the 23rd annual Valentines for Vets Gift Donation.

Hospitalized men and woman at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans received thousands of heartfelt gift donations in honor of the sacrifices they have made for the country.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated, especially our local schools, for once again supporting our community’s Valentines for Vets gift drive. These donations helped to brighten the day of hundreds of veterans by showing that we care about them and appreciate their sacrifices,” said Braunstein.“Additionally, I want to thank Community Board 11 for its participation in the gift drive.”

25 schools in northeast Queens along with churches, civic organizations, Boy and Girl Scout troops and residents donated handwritten cards, candy, new clothing items, playing cards, puzzles and toiletries. Donations were delivered on Valentine’s Day by Braunstein and his staff in cooperation with students and faculty from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School.

“For the 23rd year, we asked the residents of Northeast Queens to consider making a hospitalized veteran their Valentine, and they answered that appeal once again by generously donating thousands of items to our hospitalized heroes,” said Carrozza.

The lawyer and former assemblywoman started Vets for Veterans when she was in college and expanded the donation event when she was in office.

“I had service veterans in my family growing up, and in college, I became aware that not enough attention was being paid to our veterans and it means so much to them when people are grateful and appreciative of their sacrifice,” Carrozza told QNS back in 2011.

Here is a list of community organizations who contributed to the veterans donation this year

Bayside Community Library

Bayside Kiwanis

Beech Hills Shareholders

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School

Bridge View Nursing Home

Cambria Heights Academy for New Literacies

Conron Girl Scout Troop of Whitestone

Daughters of the American Revolution

Deepdale CARES NORC

Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy

Girl Scout Troop 4279

Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association

Holy Cross Troop 4175

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy

IS 25

Jefferson Democratic Club

MS 158

Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy

P.9

PS 21