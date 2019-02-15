Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops on the hunt for creep who forcibly touched woman at Kew Gardens subway station

Photo by Harrison Leong/Wikimedia Commons - inset provided by NYPD
Cops are on the lookout for creep who groped woman in the subway

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a creep who forcibly groped a woman in the subway in Kew Gardens last month.

On Jan. 16 just past 10 p.m., it was reported to police in the 112th Precinct that a 30-year-old woman was exiting the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens train station when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who grabbed her buttocks.

After the woman reportedly turned around and confronted the suspect, he walked back into the subway station. Cops describe the suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old black man who stands at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

