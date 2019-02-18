Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Police seek suspect for punching 7 line subway passenger at a Long Island City station

NYPD
Police are looking for this suspect for allegedly punching a 7 train rider in Queensboro Plaza.

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly punched a straphanger in the face at the Queensboro Plaza subway station last month.

The suspect allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the victim on the 7 train platform inside the station just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, police said.

The argument escalated at which point the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing bruising and lacerations, according to authorities. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was treated at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The person wanted for questioning is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with a light complexion and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

 

