Long Island City man turns himself in for allegedly raping a woman in Woodside

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

A Long Island City man surrendered to police on Monday for allegedly raping a woman on a Woodside street last week.

Matthew Luna, 27, turned himself in to authorities at the 108th Precinct at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 18. He was charged with rape, stalking, assault and committing a criminal sex act.

According to authorities, at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, Luna allegedly followed a 20-year-old woman off a bus and engaged her in conversation in the vicinity of 54th Street and Skillman Avenue. Luna then allegedly pushed the woman against a car and raped her.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

On the day Luna turned himself in, police released additional video of the suspect on the Q32 bus:

