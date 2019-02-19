Precincts across northern Queens host inaugural prom dress and suit drive

Police officers in northern Queens are helping high school seniors look their best for prom this spring.

For the next few months, eight NYPD precincts in Patrol Borough Queens North (PBQN) are accepting gently used formal dresses, suits, belts and shoes to be donated to local high school students.

Assistant Chief Martin Morales, the new head of PBQN, organized the donation drive in northern Queens and NYPD Queens South is running a similar event for local students.

Organizers confirmed that there is not a set end date for donations but have set a tentative date for late April. Dresses, suits and accessories will be distributed to students at a to-be-announced event at a local high school.

Donors can drop off their items any time to Youth Officers at the following locations:

104th Precinct: 64-02 Catalpa Ave., Ridgewood

108th Precinct: 547 50th Ave., Long Island City

109th Precinct: 37-05 Union Street, Flushing

110th Precinct: 94-41 43rd Ave., Corona

111th Precinct: 45-06 215th Street, Bayside

112th Precinct: 68-40 Austin Street, Forest Hills

114th Precinct: 34-16 Astoria Blvd S, Astoria

115th Precinct: 92-15 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

Those who cannot make it to the precincts but still wish to make a donation can call to arrange a pick up.

For more information on the drive or to schedule a pick up, call Sergeant Colvin or PO Nugent at 718-520-8612.