Take an international culinary journey at the second-annual World’s Fare this spring

Welcome, all people, all ages, all backgrounds, all New Yorkers and beyond! Celebrate NYC’s diversity through cuisine at the Second Annual World’s Fare at Citi Field on May 18-19.

The festival aims to honor the legacy of the 1964 World’s Fair by bringing everyone together around what makes New York City unique… advocating equality and diversity in the food industry, and promoting the incredible male and female culinary talent throughout the five boroughs.

Come celebrate Ethiopian/Eritrean cuisine and food from around the world. Chef Alexandra of AD Catering & Events is bringing her Eri-tacos to the Fare. Delicious shiro & pickled jalapeños on top of injera make for a fun and delicious food to eat, plus if you’ve never experienced an arepa from the Arepa Lady, then you’ve been missing out on this Colombian masterpiece.

When you’re thirsty from all the delicious cuisine, you’ll be able to have international brews and cocktails at the World’s Fare Bars and Beer Garden.

Grab your tickets now while they are at the LOWEST price of the season! Prices go up in a few weeks so now is the time to rally your crew. Citi Field is accessible by the nearby 7 train at the Mets-Willets Point station. There is also paid parking available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldsfare.nyc.