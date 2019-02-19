Thief walks into Long Island City pet shop and swipes store employee’s belongings: NYPD

Cops are looking for a thief who stole property from a Long Island City pet store employee.

According to authorities, at 5:16 p.m. on Feb. 6, an unknown man entered Petland Discounts, located at 34-60 48th St. Once inside, the suspect entered the employee bathroom and took a pair of Beats headphones and wallet with credit cards that belonged to the 21-year-old female employee.

The thief is described as a black man with a slim build, dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, a white collar shirt with a tie, black pants and black shoes. The NYPD released the following video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.