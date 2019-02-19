Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Thief walks into Long Island City pet shop and swipes store employee’s belongings: NYPD

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a thief who stole property from a Long Island City pet store employee.

According to authorities, at 5:16 p.m. on Feb. 6, an unknown man entered Petland Discounts, located at 34-60 48th St. Once inside, the suspect entered the employee bathroom and took a pair of Beats headphones and wallet with credit cards that belonged to the 21-year-old female employee.

The thief is described as a black man with a slim build, dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, a white collar shirt with a tie, black pants and black shoes. The NYPD released the following video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Popular Stories
Many Queens priests on Diocese of Brooklyn list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors
Queens reacts after Amazon pulls out of multi-billion dollar plans for Long Island City
Woman pushed against a car by unknown man and raped on the streets of Woodside: cops


Skip to toolbar