The Farrington is a new development situated atop the Sheraton Four Points Hotel in the vibrant and perennially popular neighborhood of Flushing.
Located at 134-37 35th Ave. on floors 8 through 15, The Farrington is elegantly designed with a contrasting glass and dark wood exterior and includes 100 residences, all with either one or two bedrooms.
Apartment 9D is a well laid out two-bedroom, two-bath home.
The combined living-dining room leads to a large balcony facing east. There is plenty of room for books and an entertainment center, as well as dining and relaxing.
The fully equipped, efficiently designed open plan kitchen has a built-in external ventilation system with a high-powered Bertazzoni range hood. The back splash and countertops, including a waterfall peninsula, are quartz. All of the appliances are top-of-the-line, including a Bertazzoni gas range, while the dishwasher and custom-panel refrigerator are from Bosch.
There are elegant touches throughout the apartment, including tinted floor-to-ceiling double-paned windows and Barcelona oak wood flooring.
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. A second bedroom also has a large closet and is near the second bathroom.
Both bathrooms have heated porcelain tile floors and illuminated medicine cabinets, and both have deep soaking tubs. The unit also contains a Bosch washer/dryer and, near the entrance, a large coat closet and a niche for an entry table.
Of course, residents enjoy a host of perks, with a recreation room, fitness area, bicycle room, laundry and an on-site garage. A rooftop terrace with barbecue capabilities is one of several common outdoor spaces. And for a fee, residents can take advantage of the hotel’s pool.
Nearby attractions include restaurants, shops, the Billie Jean King USTANational Tennis Center, Queens Museum of Art, Queens Wildlife Center, Flushing Meadows Park and Citi Field. Transportation is provided by the LIRR, the 7 subway line and a plethora of MTA bus lines. The Long Island Expressway provides easy access to Manhattan as well your weekend gateway to Long Island.
Apartment 9D is listed by Sophia Park and Mae Liew of Modern Spaces and the unit is asking $1,066,520. Monthly tax is $58 and common charges are $459.
[Listing: 134-37 35th Avenue, 9D | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP