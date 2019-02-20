Concerts galore! Enjoy live music all over the borough this weekend

Queens never plays second fiddle, and the borough cranks up the music this weekend with a wide array of concerts. Enjoy jazz, orchestras, African drumming, and classical compositions in such venues as performing arts centers, concert halls, and churches.

Here’s a chronological look at the options.

Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings are at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. Horne is a trumpeter who honors the legacy of New Orleans jazz while adding a personal touch. (He especially respects Louis Armstrong and has performed at the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona.)

Expect the night to resemble a Mardi Gras celebration. And as this is part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide promotion, attendance is free, but those interested must RSVP online.

The pace picks up with the Fanike African Dance Troupe at the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Patricia Ghizamboule Robinson, this troupe pays homage to the ancestors of the African Diaspora via drumming and dance. General admission is $25, but children can attend for $10.

The next gig is a saxophone party at The Church-in-the-Gardens, a Forest Hills sanctuary known for hosting live music, on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. The Cobalt Quartet and the Long Island Composers Alliance will provide alto, baritone, soprano, and tenor saxophone players who will mix modern pieces by living composers with classics. There’s a $20 suggested donation, and all the proceeds go to the church’s music fund.

Things get really busy on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Pianist Daniel Wnukowski and The Orchestra Now of Bard College join forces to perform music by Karol Rathaus at Queens College’s LeFrak Concert Hall in Flushing at 3 p.m.

Rathaus was a Jewish composer who fled Berlin due to rising anti-Semitism in the 1930s. After stints in Paris and London, he found his way to New York City, where he was hired as Queens College’s first-ever professor of composition in 1940.

Wnukowski, a Canadian whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, is a huge fan who will release an all-Rathaus solo album this spring.

Wnukowski and The Orchestra Now will present an all-Rathaus orchestral concert that includes the U.S. premiere of “Symphony No. 2. The Piano Concerto” and “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 45 (1939).” Additional works on the program are the New York premiere of “Louisville Prelude, Op. 71 (1953)” and Rathaus’s 1936 incidental music for “The Merchant of Venice.”

Tickets run from $40 to $50.

At the same time, 3 p.m., but over at Flushing Town Hall, Les Délices will offer Songs Without Words, a program that modernizes 17th century ditties, while allowing for jazz standards and improvisation. Les Délices was founded in 2009 by Debra Nagy, who is a virtuoso baroque oboist and chamber music enthusiast. So the audience might hear something that Frenchman Marin Marais composed in the early 1700s followed by a soulful Aretha Franklin tune.

Presented by Five Boroughs Music Festival, tickets cost $25, but seniors and students with ID pay only $10. Plus, teenagers can go for free as part of an ongoing promotion.

At 4:30 p.m., the rhythm flows back to The Church-in-the-Gardens, where the Con Brio Ensemble will offer chamber music (violin, cello, tenor, and piano). Specifically, Mozart’s “Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 454” will mix with Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1” and two pieces by Brahms, “Songs for Tenor, Cello, and Piano. Op. 91” and “Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 101.”

General admission is $12, but $10 for seniors and students.

Last — but certainly not least — is the Queensboro Symphony Orchestra at Mary’s Nativity- St. Ann’s Church in Flushing at 7:30 p.m.

Founded by Korean-born conductor, composer, pianist, and violin teacher Dong-Hyun Kim in 2015, this ensemble consists of about 35 professional musicians and conservatory students. They will play Mozart’s “Serenata Notturna K. 239,” Vivaldi’s “Concerto for 2 Cellos,” and Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 3.”

Instead of a set entry price, there will be a free-will offering.

Top photo: Isaiah Morris; bottom photo: Con Brio Ensemble