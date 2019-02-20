Former Congressman Crowley leaves Queens County Democrats for role in major national lobbying firm

Former Congressman Joseph Crowley has moved on to his next career as a lobbyist.

The Woodside native, who represented western Queens for 10 terms in the House of Representatives before he was upset by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary last June, took a position at Squire Patton Boggs, the Washington-based law and lobbying firm.

To take the job, Katie Honan of The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, Crowley resigned his position as Queens County Democratic Party chair. June Bunch, a Democratic district leader, is serving as interim chair until Queens Democrats elect a new leader.

Squire Patton Boggs, one of the largest lobbying firms in D.C, hired Crowley along with retired Congressman Bill Shuster, a Republican from Pennsylvania.

“We were honored to hear from many of the great firms in town since leaving Congress, and chose what we think is the very best place to continue our careers,” Crowley said. “Serving in Congress was an honor of a lifetime and I look forward to working on many of the same issues in this new role. It’s exciting to be joining a firm with such a storied history, great people and to be doing so with a dear friend.”

The two will be added to the firm’s global public policy practice which already features former Speaker John Boehner and former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott. Squire Patton Boggs described the two as “leaders in the respective parties” and “two of the most respected legislators of their generation.”

Crowley served in the House from 1999 to 2019. He was a senior member of the House Ways & Means Committee and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2017 to 2019 and as two-time chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, ranking fourth in party leadership.

“Policy is a fundamental part of our global practice and differentiates how we are able to solve complex problems for clients. These additions continue our tradition as a ‘first and one stop’ for senior executives seeking both a legal and legislative solution,” said Ed Newberry, Squire Patton Boggs’ Global Managing Partner.

In September, Crowley was re-elected as chairman of the Queens County Democratic Organization. As party boss, Crowley held a great deal of influence in the selection of Democratic candidates, both political and judicial.

The Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez became a progressive star in the Democratic Party since she defeated Crowley by 15 percentage points defeated and won easily in the November general election, becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives.