Queens man dies after being pulled onto the track by a moving train in Manhattan

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Doug Letterman

A Queens man died Tuesday after he was dragged onto the tracks by a departing 7 train in Manhattan, according to authorities.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to a 911 call Feb. 19 at 7:23 p.m. regarding a person struck by train Grand Central-42nd Street subway station. Upon their arrival, officers found a 39-year-old Queens man unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to the body.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Reports indicate that the victim’s bag got caught on a Queens-bound 7 train as it was leaving the station, dragging him onto the tracks. The victim was reportedly pulled into a staircase and an electrical control box. It is unclear how the victim’s bag got stuck on the train.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

