Queens subway creep exposed himself to 9-year-old girl and abused her on 7 train in Woodside: cops

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police released on Tuesday night images of a man accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl and rubbing up against her while riding the 7 train in Woodside last week.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 14 on board a Manhattan-bound 7 train heading toward the 52nd Street station.

Authorities said the perpetrator approached the young girl and exposed his genitals at her. He then pressed his body against the girl before fleeing the train car in an unknown direction.

The attack was reported to the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 20.

Cops described the suspect as a black man believed to be 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA, visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

