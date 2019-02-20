‘This is a clearly a winner’: Martin Luther School in Maspeth to launch dance program in the fall

Performance art students at Maspeth’s Martin Luther School (MLS) will soon get to take dance classes as an elective, as the Christian academy broadens its horizons.

The school announced that it will be expanding the role of Laura Zambelli, a current instructor, to lead the dance program, beginning fall 2019. The program will be offered to students from grades six through 12.

“At MLS, we constantly seek ways to match our courses and program offerings with our students’ interests, so this is a clearly a winner,” MLS Principal Donna Younghese said. “We are as proud of our Arts as we are of our Academics and our Athletics.”

Zambelli has the experience to back her new appointment, according to the school, having spent 30 years with Queens Dance Academy, starting from the age of 8.

She now has 12 years of dance instruction experience, twice performing at Walt Disney World with Queens Dance Academy, in her repertoire. She has a specialty in teaching tap and has won awards for both her group and solo routines.