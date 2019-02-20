Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

‘This is a clearly a winner’: Martin Luther School in Maspeth to launch dance program in the fall

Photo: Martin Luther School
Laura Zambelli will spearhead the new dance program at Martin Luther School.

Performance art students at Maspeth’s Martin Luther School (MLS) will soon get to take dance classes as an elective, as the Christian academy broadens its horizons.

The school announced that it will be expanding the role of Laura Zambelli, a current instructor, to lead the dance program, beginning fall 2019. The program will be offered to students from grades six through 12.

“At MLS, we constantly seek ways to match our courses and program offerings with our students’ interests, so this is a clearly a winner,” MLS Principal Donna Younghese said. “We are as proud of our Arts as we are of our Academics and our Athletics.”

Zambelli has the experience to back her new appointment, according to the school, having spent 30 years with Queens Dance Academy, starting from the age of 8.

She now has 12 years of dance instruction experience, twice performing at Walt Disney World with Queens Dance Academy, in her repertoire. She has a specialty in teaching tap and has won awards for both her group and solo routines.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
‘Money for parks, not walls’: Queens high school students protest government shutdown at Jamaica Bay Refuge
‘Money for parks, not walls’: Queens high school students protest government shutdown at Jamaica Bay Refuge
Lively Civil War demonstration enthralls students at Bayside’s Cardozo High School
Lively Civil War demonstration enthralls students at Bayside’s Cardozo High School
Popular Stories
Many Queens priests on Diocese of Brooklyn list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors
Queens reacts after Amazon pulls out of multi-billion dollar plans for Long Island City
Over 95 clergymen from Queens accused of sexual abuse named in Diocese report


Skip to toolbar