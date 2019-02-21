African circus combines death-defying acrobatics with eye-popping tricks

This show is part high-energy dance, part three-ring Big Top, and part Harlem Globetrotters sport-entertainment.

Cirque Zuma Zuma takes its mesmerizing act to Queens College’s Colden Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m.

Founded in Kenya with training schools throughout East Africa, this troupe features members from 16 African nations and a 120-person talent pool. They prefer fast-paced, acrobatic stunts derived from traditional African music and dances, but they also add their own spices to hula hoops, human pyramids, chair-balancing, hoop-diving, foot-juggling, contortion, and tumbling.

Plus, the performers like to improvise, so the audience might enjoy never-seen-before antics. (They also like to bring the audience on the stage, so some patrons might join the fun.)

Ticket prices run from $29 to $35 with $10 parking passes at a nearby lot.

Cirque Zuma Zuma has enjoyed many consecutive sell-out tours through Europe and an extended run in Australia recently. The crew made its United States television debut on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2011. In abbreviated acts, members did a fire-laced limbo, executed acrobatic tricks to the song “Who Let the Dogs Out?,” balanced upside-down on top of a stack of chairs, and shared other feats on the way to being eliminated in the semi-finals.

Colden Auditorium is in the vicinity of Kissena Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway in Flushing.

Images: Cirque Zuma Zuma