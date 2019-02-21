Discover the secrets and beauty of ballet at Queens Theatre on Sunday

Attend this performance for entertainment, enrichment, and enjoyment … and answers to two burning questions: How do ballerinas dance on their toes? And how do they spin around without getting dizzy?

The School of American Ballet will offer The Beauty of Ballet at Queens Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

The 60-minute events will begin with faculty member Katrina Killian and advanced students performing a selection of scenes from “Sleeping Beauty,” “Swan Lake,” and “The Nutcracker.” Then, the ensemble will participate in “audience talkbalk” sessions during which they’ll discuss their lives, their craft, and their professional development, while also answering questions.

Recommended for children aged 4 and older, this program strives to introduce youngsters (and other novices) to ballet. The event is free, but reservations are strongly suggested.

The School of American Ballet offers an educational alternative for about 550 talented young dancers, who range in age from six to 19. It was founded in 1934 by Lincoln Kirstein and the legendary Russian performer George Balanchine as a first step toward establishing a major ballet company in the United States. The campus is located at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and its facility includes studios, physical therapy facilities, and dormitory rooms.

Killian has been affiliated with the School of American Ballet since 1977, mostly as a dancer and faculty member. The Pennsylvania native has also danced and worked for New York City Ballet for several decades.

Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Ave. S. inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park. A free parking lot is nearby, and free shuttle service between the venue and the 7 train’s Mets/Willets Point station is available.

Images: Rosalie O’Connor