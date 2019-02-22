Crossbow, cannabis and a big pile of cash seized by cops during raid at Queens’ Pomonok Houses

A resident at the Pomonok Houses wound up in handcuffs on Thursday after police raided his apartment and found weapons, marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash.

Officers from the NYPD Public Service Area (PSA) 9, which patrols the public housing complex, participated in the Feb. 21 raid of Dennis Fairchild’s apartment on Kissena Boulevard.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the court-authorized search was ordered as a result of information received by the PSA 9 Field Intelligence Unit, in conjunction with the NYPD Intelligence Bureau.

Police raided Fairchild’s apartment just before 9:25 a.m. last Thursday morning. Once inside, authorities said, they found 8 ounces of marijuana along with a crossbow and an imitation pistol. The officers also seized untaxed cigarettes, assorted drug packaging and paraphernalia, and $7,500 in cash.

Fairchild, 60, was home at the time and taken into custody on charges including criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of untaxed cigarettes.

Following the raid, Captain Christopher Giambrone, commander of NYPD Public Service Area 9, took to Twitter to tout the successful search and congratulate the Field Intelligence Team.