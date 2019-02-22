Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Flushing man died after being struck by van while crossing a busy Ridgewood street

Trying to cross a busy Ridgewood street in the middle of the block proved deadly for a Flushing man after he was fatally struck by a van, police announced on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources said Ping Chung, 57, of 134th Street was fatally injured while walking across Flushing Avenue between Woodward and Metropolitan Avenues at 8 a.m. on Feb. 19.

According to information obtained by police, Chung was attempting to cross Flushing Avenue from south to north when he was struck by a 2013 Ford van, operated by a 31-year-old man, moving eastbound on the roadway. The driver stopped his vehicle after realizing he had hit the man.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. Upon their arrival, cops found Chung with trauma to his head.

Paramedics rushed Chung to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s office on Feb. 20 found that Chung died of complications from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

No charges have been filed against the driver, police said. The case has been presented to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further examination.

