Discount retailer Daiso Japan set to open first East Coast store in Flushing’s Shops at Skyview Center

A new Japanese retail store known for selling quality items at extremely low prices is making its grand opening debut in Flushing next month.

Daiso Japan, known for its wide selection of household products, will open its doors to shoppers on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. in The Shops at Skyview Center at 40-24 College Point Blvd. and will continue the festivities through Saturday, March 9. It’s the chain’s first shop on the Eastern Seaboard.

With more than 2,800 stores in Japan and over 600 stores overseas, Daiso Japan’s first Flushing store aims to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more.

“We are very excited to bring Daiso to customers in the greater New York metropolitan area,” said Mr. Yoshi Murata, senior vice president of Daiso Operations. “Daiso has captured the imagination of shoppers around the globe with its product mix and unique philosophy. We are confident that New York residents will be delighted by the Daiso shopping experience that is beloved by many.”

Offering products that meet the needs of just about every shopper in the household, Daiso’s buyers work hard to stock must-have items as well as novelties, creating memorable shopping experiences that keep customers coming back. While most items sell for $1.99, certain products may be priced above or below this amount.

The 4,109-square-foot Daiso Flushing store will feature products and styles for every season, including holiday decor, spring cleaning and organizing products, and thousands of quality products ranging from kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery, gift wrap, greeting cards, electronic accessories, unique gift items, snacks and party favors.

Daiso has been the subject of hundreds of “haul” videos featuring quality Japanese products at reasonable prices. From cosmetics to craft and slime videos, fans flood the web with how-to videos and tutorials using Daiso products. The stores’ grand opening weekend celebrations often draw lines that snake around the building.

Daiso Japan’s grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will offer goodie bags for the first 100 customers with a receipt on both days (March 8 and 9); free Great Prize Giveaway tickets all day on March 8 and until 4:30 p.m. on March 9 or whenever tickets are gone. Ticket supplies are limited, and customers should ask for a ticket at the Daiso table near the front of the store.

Winners will have two weeks to claim prizes. The winning tickets will expire March 23. There will be no re-drawing and customers are asked to check their tickets within the two-week timeframe.

Prizes include an iPad Mini, Apple Watch and hundreds of dollars in gift cards; vendor sampling and promotions; and limited-edition Daiso balloons for the little ones, while supplies last.

For more information, visit daisoglobal.com.