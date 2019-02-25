Rego Park woman struck and killed in hit-and-run on Queens Boulevard: NYPD

A 26-year-old pedestrian walking on the sidewalk alongside Queens Boulevard in Rego Park was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 4:06 p.m. on Feb. 24 regarding a woman who was struck at the intersection of 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard.

EMS also arrived at the scene and transported the victim, identified as Sherena Hundalani of 98th Street in Rego Park, to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that Hundalani was walking on the sidewalk near 63rd Road when the Lincoln exited a gas station at the corner and hit her.

Police said the vehicle left the scene and headed westbound on Queens Boulevard before being stopped in the vicinity of 62nd Drive and Junction Boulevard. The driver of the 2005 Lincoln Town Car, a 55-year-old man, was taken into custody for questioning. His identity was not immediately disclosed; charges against him are pending.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the case.